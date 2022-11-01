US Markets
Asset manager Atlas agrees to nearly $11 bln buyout by Poseidon

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Asset manager Atlas Corp will be bought by consortium Poseidon Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $10.9 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asset manager Atlas Corp ATCO.N will be bought by consortium Poseidon Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $10.9 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

The $15.50 per share offer from the group, which comprises Atlas' board chairman David Sokol, affiliates of Canadian investment company Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd FFH.TO and others, implies a premium of 34% to Atlas' last close before deal talks were disclosed.

The take-private deal comes following months of discussions between the two companies, with Poseidon sweetening its bid for the asset manager after initially proposing to acquire it for nearly $3.64 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, the companies said.

