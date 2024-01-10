News & Insights

World Markets

Asset manager Amwal plans Gulf fixed income business

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Pike

January 10, 2024 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal and Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

(Recasts with Amwal confirmation, adds quotes from paragraph 3)

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gulf asset manager Amwal Capital Partners plans to launch a fixed income division to tap opportunities in the region, it said on Wednesday.

Amwal, which lists its clients as including sovereign wealth funds, international institutional investors and multi-family offices, has around $2 billion in assets under management.

"We are excited by the opportunity presented by the fixed income asset class broadly and more particularly in this part of the world where the asset class is rapidly expanding and the yield opportunity is real," Amwal said in an email to Reuters.

Earlier, two sources had told Reuters about Amwal's plan to launch the division and said that Zeina Rizk and Sharif Eid would be appointed to co-head the fixed income business.

"We are confident they (Rizk and Eid) will successfully lead this exciting new and synergetic business to our core equity strategies and offer complementary credit investments to our clients", Amwal added in its statement.

Based in Dubai since 2016, Amwal opened an office in Riyadh last year to cater directly to clients in Saudi Arabia.

Rizk was previously at Arqaam Capital and Eid will join from Franklin Templeton. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Federico Maccioni; editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith) ((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;)) Keywords: AMWAL CAPITAL PARTNERS FIXED INCOME/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.