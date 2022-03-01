Asset manager abrdn posts 47% jump in 2021 profit as markets rise

Adds detail, CEO comment

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - British asset manager abrdn ABDN.L reported a 47% rise in 2021 operating profit to 323 million pounds ($433.53 million), it said on Tuesday, helped by strong market performance and in line with analysts' estimates.

Assets under management and administration rose 1% to 542 billion pounds.

Asset managers and insurers have been reporting healthy results, buoyed by government and central bank stimulus to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We benefit from a strong capital position enabling us both to continue to invest in the business and return money to shareholders," chief executive Stephen Bird said in a statement, though he added that "geopolitical risk and inflation are

rising", pointing to uncertainty about the economic recovery.

Analysts in a company-supplied poll had forecast abrdn's operating profit at 318 million pounds and AUMA of 537 billion pounds.

The fund manager suffered net outflows of 6.2 billion pounds, against a forecast 6.1 billion.

Abrdn said it would pay a full-year dividend of 14.6 pence per share, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7450 pounds)

