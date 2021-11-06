Asset manager Abrdn in talks to buy Interactive Investor for more than 1.5 billion stg- Sky News

Nov 6 (Reuters) - British asset manager Abrdn Plc ABDN.L is in advanced discussions to buy an online investment service Interactive Investor for more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2.02 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Asset manager Abrdn confirmed that it is currently in discussions with J.C. Flowers & Co regarding a potential acquisition of Interactive Investor, the company said in an emailed statement.

There can be no certainty that the discussions will result in a transaction, the company added.

Last month, the company acquired a subscription-based investment tips service called Finimize, the report added.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn, Editing by Ros Russell)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.