Asset Advisors Investment Management Expands Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Treasury ETF

Key Points

Asset Advisors Investment Management bought 193,119 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Treasury ETF (IBTJ)

Quarter-end IBTJ position value rose by $4.11 million, reflecting both additional shares and price movement

Trade represented a 0.4% change in reportable AUM

New IBTJ stake: 1,238,117 shares valued at $27.04 million as of March 31, 2026

Post-trade, IBTJ comprised 2.58% of fund 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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What happened

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2026, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reported purchasing 193,119 additional shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)during the first quarter. The estimated value of this trade is $4.24 million, based on the average closing price for IBTJ from January through March. This increased the fund’s total IBTJ holding to 1,238,117 shares at quarter-end.

What else to know

The fund increased its IBTJ stake, which now represents 2.58% of reportable assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SCHD: $77.27 million (7.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SCHB: $69.33 million (6.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $61.06 million (5.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: COST: $49.16 million (4.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: XLK: $40.11 million (3.8% of AUM)

IBTJ shares were priced at $21.83 as of April 15, 2026, up 4.4% over the past yea. IBTJ’s annualized dividend yield was 3.8% as of April 16, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.24 billion Price (as of market close April 15, 2026) $21.83 Dividend Yield 3.81% 1-Year Total Return 4.40%

ETF snapshot

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF offers institutional and individual investors targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in 2029. Its structure enables investors to plan for specific cash flow needs while benefiting from the liquidity and transparency of an ETF.

The ETF’s investment strategy targets U.S. Treasury bonds maturing in December 2029, seeking to replicate the performance of a defined-maturity government bond portfolio. The fund holds a diversified basket of U.S. Treasury securities with maturities aligned to its 2029 termination date, providing investors with a predictable maturity profile and credit quality.

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF holds U.S. Treasuries maturing in 2029, providing a defined endpoint instead of the ongoing exposure found in most bond funds. The portfolio moves steadily toward maturity, resembling a laddered bond structure rather than a perpetual ETF.

The ETF’s total return is driven by the yield available at entry and by changes in Treasury yields over time. Bond prices can move as rates shift, particularly earlier in the investment horizon, but that sensitivity tends to decline as the fund approaches maturity and duration shortens. Income comes from Treasury coupon payments, while price volatility becomes less pronounced over time compared with bond funds that maintain constant exposure.

For investors, the iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF focuses on aligning capital with a specific future date rather than ongoing bond exposure. This structure is especially valuable in volatile markets, as it prioritizes the timing and reliability of principal and income over short-term price fluctuations.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.