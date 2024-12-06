Assessing ZoomInfo Technologies: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies, revealing an average target of $11.3, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.65% from the previous average price target of $10.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ZoomInfo Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $12.00 $11.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $10.30 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Sell $8.50 $7.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.00

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc provides a go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams. Its cloud-based go-to-market data and insights platform deliver comprehensive and high-quality intelligence and analytics to provide sales and marketing professionals with accurate information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Nearly all of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ZoomInfo Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: ZoomInfo Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZoomInfo Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: ZoomInfo Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

