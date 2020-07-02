Assessing Zoom Video's (ZM) Valuation and Growth Metrics

It’s not hyperbole to describe Zoom Video’s (ZM) first quarter earnings results and its strong fiscal year guidance as simply breathtaking. The figures underscore the exuberance the market has shown for this premier work-from-home and learn-at-home stock.

The video conferencing platform provider has delivered stock returns of 280% in 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost nearly 4%. The company’s valuation, namely its P/E of 1200, has been (and continues to be) a popular-cited bear argument. At the same time, however, it’s hard to argue the incredible revenue growth the company has delivered, while also reporting massive user growths and operating income. But some investors may want to know whether now is the time to take some money off the table.

I have written about Zoom's market position on numerous occasions. The company offers an easy-to-use, high-quality video-conferencing platform, that has turned it into a household name. Its popularity has forced larger competitors including Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) to jockey for stronger positions. But Zoom has proven it can maintain its position over the competition, evidenced by Q1 revenue surging 169% year over year.

Notably, the company saw the number of customers with more than ten employees skyrocket by 354% during the quarter to 265,400 customers, while the total of customers, which contributed more than $100,000 in revenue in the past twelve months, rose to 769. All of which lead to Q1 revenue of $328.17 million, crushing Street expectations by $124.64 million. Meanwhile, Q1 adjusted EPS came in at 9 cents per share, topping forecast by a whopping 8 cents. Just how impressive is that beat?

For some context, Zoom’s Q1 operating profit of $23.4 million, is roughly fifteen times the operating income in generated from the year prior. Meanwhile, its Q1 operating cash of $259 million is about twelve times what it produced on a year-over-year basis, which lead to sixteen times surge in free cash flow to $251.7 million. In other words, the bull thesis is clear. But the bears continue to argue the fact that its user base is not monetized.

Indeed, the company reported more than 300 million daily participants in April. From that figure, we can assume that its conversion rate from daily participants to paying customers was in the range of 3% and 4%. To be sure, that’s not an impressive figure. But here’s the thing: It also points to yet another massive opportunity for the company. If Zoom can grow its operating profit fifteen times above 2019 levels with less than a 5% conversion rate, imagine what the company can do in the next few years as the conversion rate approaches double digits?

Rising coronavirus cases in states like Texas has forced many governors to rethink, and in some cases, backtrack on reopening their economies. Zoom first soared in popularity as states started to impose stay-at-home restrictions to combat the health crisis. And with the U.S. averaging some 40,000 cases per day over the past seven days, it seems we are heading back to some degree of lockdown restrictions, meaning Zoom stock may yet be a bargain.

