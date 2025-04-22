Assessing Zions Bancorp: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $56.67, with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Highlighting a 7.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $61.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Zions Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $47.00|$58.00 | |David George |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $55.00|$58.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $52.00|$54.00 | |Mike Mayo |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $58.00|$62.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $64.00|$71.00 | |Terry McEvoy |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $64.00|$64.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Zions Bancorp's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zions Bancorp analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional US bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions focuses primarily on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Understanding the Numbers: Zions Bancorp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ZION

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZION

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.