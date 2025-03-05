Assessing Zions Bancorp: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 4 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $64.2, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.44% from the previous average price target of $60.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Zions Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $64.00 $64.00 Karl Shepard RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $63.00 $61.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $69.00 $66.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $70.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $59.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $59.00 $52.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Neutral $64.00 - David Rochester Compass Point Raises Neutral $66.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Zions Bancorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zions Bancorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Zions Bancorp Better

Zions Bancorporation is a regional us bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the bulk of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Financial Milestones: Zions Bancorp's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zions Bancorp's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

