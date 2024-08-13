Assessing Y-mAbs Therapeutics: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.4, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a 2.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.00.

The perception of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $11.00 $12.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Etzer Darout BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $26.00 Justin Walsh Jones Trading Announces Buy $23.00 - Nicole Germino Truist Securities Announces Buy $21.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Y-mAbs Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Background

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Y-mAbs Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.58% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -33.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -6.62%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

