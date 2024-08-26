Assessing W.P. Carey: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.71, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. A 0.47% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $62.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of W.P. Carey by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $60.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $60.00 $61.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $63.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $63.00 $57.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $68.00 $70.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $57.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $61.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

About W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, W.P. Carey faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.9% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Latest Ratings for WPC

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform

