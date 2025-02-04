Assessing W.P. Carey: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $58.5, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. A 1.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $59.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of W.P. Carey among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rich Hightower Barclays Lowers Underweight $56.00 $59.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $59.00 $60.00 Rich Hightower Barclays Raises Underweight $59.00 $56.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to W.P. Carey. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of W.P. Carey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering W.P. Carey: A Closer Look

W.P. Carey Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties located in the U.S., Western Europe, and Northern Europe. W.P. Carey organizes its operations into Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The vast majority of the company's income is derived from its Real Estate division in the form of lease revenue from long-term agreements with companies. W.P. Carey's real estate portfolio is primarily comprised of single-tenant office, industrial, warehouse, and retail facilities located around the world. most of the company's revenue comes from properties in the USA. The company's Investment Management unit generates revenue from providing real estate advisory and portfolio management services to other REITs.

W.P. Carey: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining W.P. Carey's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

