Assessing Wesbanco: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Marking an increase of 9.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $31.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Wesbanco among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $33.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $35.00 $35.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $27.00 Catherine Mealor Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $34.00 $30.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wesbanco. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wesbanco compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Wesbanco's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Wesbanco's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Wesbanco Better

Wesbanco Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking, and insurance. The company has two reportable segments: community banking and trust and investment services. WesBanco operates one commercial bank, WesBanco Bank, which runs scores of branches. Its market service area primarily includes the Rust Belt region of the United States. Commercial real estate accounts for nearly half of the bank's loan portfolio. The bank has historically grown through both organic growth and acquisitions. The bank's primary component of net revenue is net interest income.

Key Indicators: Wesbanco's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Wesbanco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.93% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wesbanco's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wesbanco's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wesbanco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.6, Wesbanco faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

