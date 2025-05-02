Assessing Wendy's: Insights From 22 Financial Analysts

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 19 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $15.7, with a high estimate of $19.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. Experiencing a 4.33% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $16.41.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Wendy's by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $14.00 $14.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $14.00 $16.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.50 $15.50 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Maintains Hold $16.00 $16.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $17.00 $17.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $16.00 $17.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $22.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.50 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 $15.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wendy's. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Wendy's. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wendy's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wendy's's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Wendy's's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Wendy's analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Wendy's

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.6 billion in 2024, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($51.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned more than 7,200 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2024. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for roughly 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Key Indicators: Wendy's's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Wendy's showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.22% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Wendy's's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wendy's's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wendy's's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 15.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WEN

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.