Assessing Welltower: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Welltower (NYSE:WELL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $114.61, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.2% increase from the previous average price target of $104.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Welltower among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $114.00 $106.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $106.00 $105.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $137.00 $115.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $114.00 $101.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $121.00 $116.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $120.00 $100.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $97.00 $95.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $107.50 $103.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Welltower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Welltower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Welltower's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Welltower's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Welltower's Background

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,096 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/post-acute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in both Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Welltower

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Welltower's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.35% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Welltower's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Welltower's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.9% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.57%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, Welltower adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

