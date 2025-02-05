Assessing WEC Energy Group: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $104.14, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.04% from the previous average price target of $99.14.

The standing of WEC Energy Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $100.00 $95.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $115.00 $112.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $93.00 $89.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Neutral $98.00 $90.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $110.00 $103.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $109.00 $108.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $104.00 $97.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of WEC Energy Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

WEC Energy Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WEC Energy Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.8% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: WEC Energy Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

