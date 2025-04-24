Assessing Weatherford International: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $89.0, with a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. A decline of 10.49% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Weatherford International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |James Rollyson |Raymond James |Lowers |Outperform | $69.00|$73.00 | |James Rollyson |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $73.00|$97.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $85.00|$92.00 | |David Anderson |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $92.00|$100.00 | |Derek Podhaizer |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $82.00|$87.00 | |Kurt Hallead |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $125.00|$140.00 | |James Rollyson |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $97.00|$107.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Weatherford International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Weatherford International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Weatherford International's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Weatherford International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Weatherford International analyst ratings.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Weatherford International

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Weatherford International's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.04%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Weatherford International's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WFRD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Raymond James Downgrades Strong Buy Outperform Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WFRD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.