Assessing Warby Parker: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $18.17, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 8.48%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $16.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Warby Parker. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $18.00 - Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $20.00 - Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $15.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Warby Parker. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warby Parker compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Warby Parker's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Warby Parker's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Warby Parker analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is engaged in designing and developing designer prescription glasses and contacts, and providing the facility of eye exams and vision tests. The company predominantly derives revenue from the sales of eyewear products, optical services, and accessories. The firm sells products and services through its stores, website, and mobile apps. Revenue generated from eyewear products includes the sales of prescription and non-prescription optical glasses and sunglasses, contact lenses, eyewear accessories, and expedited shipping charges.

A Deep Dive into Warby Parker's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Warby Parker's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.32%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.59%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warby Parker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warby Parker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Warby Parker adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WRBY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Oct 2021 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WRBY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.