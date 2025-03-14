Assessing Vornado Realty: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vornado Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.35% from the previous average price target of $32.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Vornado Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Smotrich Barclays Raises Underweight $32.00 $31.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $30.00 $27.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Neutral $44.00 $40.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $48.00 $38.00

Discovering Vornado Realty: A Closer Look

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down Vornado Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vornado Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.6% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Vornado Realty's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

