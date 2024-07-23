Assessing Vital Farms: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vital Farms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $38.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 39.57% increase from the previous average price target of $27.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vital Farms by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $42.00 $40.00 Brian Holland DA Davidson Raises Buy $45.00 $28.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Hold $37.00 $19.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Hold $40.00 $30.00 Matthew Smith Stifel Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00

All You Need to Know About Vital Farms

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Vital Farms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vital Farms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.13% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

