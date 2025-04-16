Assessing Virtus Inv: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 3 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Virtus Inv, presenting an average target of $200.0, a high estimate of $258.00, and a low estimate of $149.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 13.42% lower than the prior average price target of $231.00.

The standing of Virtus Inv among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $149.00|$200.00 | |Bill Kirk |TD Cowen |Lowers |Hold | $158.00|$220.00 | |Crispin Love |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $216.00|$252.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $198.00|$211.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $200.00|$221.00 | |Crispin Love |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $258.00|$274.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $221.00|$239.00 |

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Virtus Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Virtus Inv compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Virtus Inv's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to institutions and individuals. It uses a multi-manager, multi-style approach, offering investment strategies from investment managers, each having its distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand, as well as from select unaffiliated managers for certain funds. Through its multi-manager model, the group provides investment managers with distribution, business, and operational support. The Company operates in one business segment, namely as an asset manager providing investment management and related services for individual and institutional clients.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Virtus Inv's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.67% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.33%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtus Inv's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Virtus Inv's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.76. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

