Assessing Viper Energy: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Viper Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Experiencing a 2.1% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $61.29.

A clear picture of Viper Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $51.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $58.00 $64.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $78.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $64.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $58.00 $45.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $63.00 $64.00

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Viper Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.7% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

