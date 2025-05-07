Assessing Viper Energy: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 10 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $52.6, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. A 6.07% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $56.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Viper Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $49.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $47.00 $49.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $57.00 $60.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $56.00 $62.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $49.00 $51.00 William Janela Mizuho Announces Outperform $56.00 - Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $51.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $51.00 $56.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viper Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Viper Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc is focused on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is known to have a number of zones of oil and natural gas-bearing rock throughout.

Viper Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Viper Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viper Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viper Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Viper Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

