Assessing Victoria's Secret: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 2 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Victoria's Secret, revealing an average target of $20.14, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 11.03% from the previous average price target of $18.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Victoria's Secret among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $17.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $17.00 $15.00 Alice Xiao B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $15.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $24.00 $24.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $19.00 $16.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $24.00 $20.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Victoria's Secret. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Victoria's Secret compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Victoria's Secret's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Victoria's Secret's Background

Victoria's Secret & Co is a specialty retailer of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products with prestige fragrances and body care. It serves customers at its Lingerie and Beauty stores around the globe and online enabling them to shop the brand anywhere and anytime. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers worldwide seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Financial Milestones: Victoria's Secret's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Victoria's Secret's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Victoria's Secret's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victoria's Secret's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victoria's Secret's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

