Assessing Verve Therapeutics: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Verve Therapeutics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.75% from the previous average price target of $15.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Verve Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $25.00|$15.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $15.00|$15.00 | |Luca Issi |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $15.00|$17.00 | |Mitchell Kapoor |HC Wainwright & Co. |Raises |Buy | $15.00|$14.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Verve Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Verve Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verve Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Verve Therapeutics Inc clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, or CVD, with the potential to transform treatment from chronic therapies to single-course gene editing medicines. The current paradigm of chronic care is fragile requiring rigorous patient adherence, extensive healthcare infrastructure, and regular healthcare access, and leaves many patients without adequate care. Its pipelines are PCSK9, ANGPTL3, and LPA. The group has one reportable segment relating to the research and development of gene-editing medicines. The segment derives its current revenues from research and development collaborations.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Verve Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 154.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Verve Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -382.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verve Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Verve Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

