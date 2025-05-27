Assessing Vertiv Holdings: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vertiv Holdings, presenting an average target of $110.7, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Highlighting a 9.59% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $122.44.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Vertiv Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $100.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $127.00 $100.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $125.00 $140.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $98.00 $153.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $85.00 $135.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $132.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $100.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $111.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Announces Outperform $121.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $111.00 $131.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertiv Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vertiv Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Vertiv Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertiv Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Vertiv Holdings: A Closer Look

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Financial Milestones: Vertiv Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for VRT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.