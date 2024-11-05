Assessing Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $495.09, a high estimate of $600.00, and a low estimate of $425.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.47% from the previous average price target of $487.90.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Vertex Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $476.00 $473.00 Hartaj Singh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $540.00 $550.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $600.00 $600.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Buy $562.00 $477.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $480.00 - Ying Huang B of A Securities Lowers Buy $541.00 $550.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $437.00 $425.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $480.00 $480.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $425.00 $431.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $474.00 $462.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $431.00 $431.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors targeting acute and chronic pain using nonopioid treatments, and small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertex Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -135.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -21.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Vertex Pharmaceuticals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

