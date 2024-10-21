Assessing Vera Bradley: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vera Bradley and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $8.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.73%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Vera Bradley among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vera Bradley's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Vera Bradley: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Vera Bradley's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.15% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.31.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

