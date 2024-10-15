Assessing Valvoline: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.8, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 3.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $49.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Valvoline by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wendler Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $49.00 - Justin Kleber Baird Announces Outperform $48.00 - Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $54.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Chasen Bender Citigroup Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Valvoline. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Valvoline's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Valvoline's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valvoline analyst ratings.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Valvoline's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Valvoline's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 55.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 13.33, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VVV

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Oct 2021 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for VVV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.