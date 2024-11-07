Assessing US Physical Therapy: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of US Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $104.4, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average represents a 6.79% decrease from the previous average price target of $112.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of US Physical Therapy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $108.00 $108.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $108.00 $108.00 Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $90.00 $114.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $108.00 $108.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $108.00 $122.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to US Physical Therapy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of US Physical Therapy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of US Physical Therapy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of US Physical Therapy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About US Physical Therapy

US Physical Therapy Inc through its subsidiaries operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The principal sources of payment for the clinics' services are managed care programs, commercial health insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, workers' compensation insurance, and proceeds from personal injury cases. Its operating segment includes Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Physical therapy operations segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of US Physical Therapy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: US Physical Therapy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: US Physical Therapy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Physical Therapy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.53.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

