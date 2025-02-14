Assessing US Foods Hldg: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for US Foods Hldg, revealing an average target of $81.4, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Marking an increase of 4.63%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $77.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive US Foods Hldg is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $78.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $76.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $74.00 Alexander Slagle Jefferies Raises Buy $82.00 $79.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to US Foods Hldg. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of US Foods Hldg compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for US Foods Hldg's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of US Foods Hldg's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on US Foods Hldg analyst ratings.

Discovering US Foods Hldg: A Closer Look

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor. us Foods distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash-and- carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. The company generates majority of the revenue from Meats and seafood products.

US Foods Hldg: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, US Foods Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.83% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: US Foods Hldg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Foods Hldg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for USFD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 CL King Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for USFD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.