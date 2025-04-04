Assessing Upwork: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Upwork, presenting an average target of $18.11, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average has increased by 1.29% from the previous average price target of $17.88.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Upwork. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $15.00 - Andrew Boone Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $18.00 $16.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Upwork. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Upwork compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Upwork's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc is a United States-based company that operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with skilled independent professionals. The company develops platform for hiring and freelancing purposes. Its products offering include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The business generates revenue from Talent and Clients across the USA, India, the Philippines and the rest of the world. Substantial income is derived from providing services to clients.

Upwork: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Upwork's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.1% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 76.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upwork's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 29.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upwork's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

