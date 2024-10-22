Assessing Universal Health Servs: Insights From 16 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Universal Health Servs, presenting an average target of $233.62, a high estimate of $283.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Marking an increase of 12.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $208.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Universal Health Servs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $255.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $283.00 $220.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $222.00 $189.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $274.00 $236.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $267.00 $247.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $229.00 $200.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $200.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $220.00 $183.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $219.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $256.00 $198.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Universal Health Servs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Servs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Health Servs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.13% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

