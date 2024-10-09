Assessing United Rentals: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on United Rentals (NYSE:URI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for United Rentals, presenting an average target of $893.4, a high estimate of $954.00, and a low estimate of $795.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.62% increase from the previous average price target of $800.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Rentals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $954.00 $873.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $940.00 $780.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $795.00 $774.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $905.00 $790.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $873.00 $785.00

Get to Know United Rentals Better

United Rentals is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 15% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Like its peers, United Rentals historically has provided its customers with equipment that was intermittently used, such as aerial equipment and portable generators. As the company has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions since it went public in 1997, its catalog (fleet size of $21 billion) now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinite periods.

A Deep Dive into United Rentals's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: United Rentals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Rentals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Rentals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Rentals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.68.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

