Assessing Twilio: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

20 analysts have shared their evaluations of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 10 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 9 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $129.6, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average represents a 7.64% decrease from the previous average price target of $140.32.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Twilio. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Blakey Keybanc Announces Overweight $146.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Stephen Bersey HSBC Raises Hold $99.00 $77.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $175.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $122.00 $108.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $121.00 $106.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $125.00 $125.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $130.00 $160.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $165.00 $165.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $125.00 $165.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Hold $108.00 $145.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $130.00 $160.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $120.00 $160.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $111.00 $160.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $125.00 $165.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Twilio. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Twilio compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Twilio's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Twilio analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Twilio

Twilio is a cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging. It does this through various application programming interfaces and prebuilt solution applications aimed at improving customer engagement. The company leverages its Super Network, a global network of carrier relationships, to facilitate high-speed, cost-effective communication.

Twilio's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Twilio's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Twilio's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twilio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.25%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twilio's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Twilio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

