Assessing Travere Therapeutics: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Travere Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $40.75, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.12% increase from the previous average price target of $34.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Travere Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Vamil Divan |Guggenheim |Maintains |Buy | $47.00|$47.00 | |Edward Nash |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $47.00|$45.00 | |Greg Harrison |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $31.00|$29.00 | |Anupam Rama |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $44.00|$42.00 | |Carly Kenselaar |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $35.00|$31.00 | |Greg Harrison |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $32.00|$27.00 | |Liisa Bayko |Evercore ISI Group |Raises |Outperform | $45.00|$33.00 | |Edward Nash |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $45.00|$22.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Travere Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Travere Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Travere Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Travere Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Travere Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Travere Therapeutics Better

Travere Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare kidney, liver, and metabolic diseases. Its pipeline candidate, sparsentan, is an investigational product candidate in late-stage development for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)-rare kidney disorders that often cause end-stage kidney disease.

Travere Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Travere Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 65.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Travere Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -80.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -421.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Travere Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TVTX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TVTX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.