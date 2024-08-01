Assessing TransMedics Gr: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on TransMedics Gr (NASDAQ:TMDX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $160.17, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Marking an increase of 33.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $119.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TransMedics Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $104.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $170.00 $120.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $120.00 $120.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $175.00 $130.00 George Sellers Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $151.00 -

Delving into TransMedics Gr's Background

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. The Company has developed and is commercializing a proprietary system to preserve and deliver human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

TransMedics Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TransMedics Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 133.07% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: TransMedics Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransMedics Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: TransMedics Gr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

