Assessing Tradeweb Markets: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tradeweb Markets and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $146.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $159.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $144.00, the current average has increased by 1.91%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tradeweb Markets is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $130.00 $127.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $152.00 $159.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $146.00 $137.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Buy $159.00 $153.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tradeweb Markets. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Tradeweb Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Tradeweb Markets's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Tradeweb Markets Better

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tradeweb Markets is a leading fixed-income trading platform. While it does offer electronic processing for some voice-negotiated trades, the company focuses primarily on providing electronic trading networks that connect broker/dealers, institutional clients, and retail customers. While the company offers trading in a wide variety of products, the bulk of its business is in U.S. and European government debt, mortgage-backed securities, interest-rate swaps, and U.S. and international corporate bonds. The firm also sells fixed-income trading and price data, primarily through a deal with Refinitiv's Eikon service.

Tradeweb Markets's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tradeweb Markets's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.7% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tradeweb Markets's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tradeweb Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.03%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tradeweb Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

