Assessing Trade Desk: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has been analyzed by 23 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|10
|11
|1
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|6
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trade Desk, revealing an average target of $112.39, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. Observing a 8.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $103.50.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
The perception of Trade Desk by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Announces
|Neutral
|$110.00
|-
|Jessica Reif Ehrlich
|B of A Securities
|Announces
|Buy
|$135.00
|-
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$120.00
|$109.00
|Vikram Kesavabhotla
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$130.00
|$110.00
|Ygal Arounian
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$115.00
|$112.00
|Tim Nollen
|Macquarie
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$115.00
|$100.00
|Matthew Hedberg
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$110.00
|Clark Lampen
|BTIG
|Raises
|Buy
|$114.00
|$110.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Raises
|Sell
|$57.00
|$49.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$110.00
|$110.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$108.00
|$105.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$111.00
|$105.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$135.00
|$110.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$115.00
|$105.00
|Tim Nollen
|Macquarie
|Raises
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$100.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$105.00
|$100.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Matthew Cost
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$110.00
|$100.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$105.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Announces
|Outperform
|$110.00
|-
Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
For valuable insights into Trade Desk's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.
Get to Know Trade Desk Better
The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.
A Deep Dive into Trade Desk's Financials
Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Trade Desk displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.
Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.
The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.