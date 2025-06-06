Assessing Toro: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Toro (NYSE:TTC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Toro, revealing an average target of $83.4, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.33%.

A clear picture of Toro's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Ted Jackson Northland Capital Markets Lowers Market Perform $80.00 $100.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Neutral $82.00 $85.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $85.00 $84.00 Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $86.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Toro. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Toro compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Toro's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to predominantly professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional which generates a substantial part of its revenue, and Residential segment. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its key revenue generating market is the United States.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Toro's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.69% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Toro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toro's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, Toro adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

