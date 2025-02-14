Assessing Texas Roadhouse: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $201.71, a high estimate of $213.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.15% increase from the previous average price target of $201.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Texas Roadhouse's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris O'Cull Stifel Lowers Hold $185.00 $195.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $213.00 $205.00 Logan Reich RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $200.00 $200.00 Jeff Farmer Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $192.00 - Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $209.00 $207.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $213.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Texas Roadhouse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Texas Roadhouse compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Texas Roadhouse's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Texas Roadhouse's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Roadhouse analyst ratings.

Discovering Texas Roadhouse: A Closer Look

Texas Roadhouse Inc is a restaurant company operating predominately in the casual dining segment. The company's operating segment includes Texas Roadhouse; Bubba's 33 and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Texas Roadhouse segment.

Texas Roadhouse: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Texas Roadhouse's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Texas Roadhouse's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Roadhouse's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Texas Roadhouse adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TXRH

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Stifel Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Gordon Haskett Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TXRH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.