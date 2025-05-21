Assessing Texas Capital Bancshares: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $78.25, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.17% lower than the prior average price target of $84.29.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Texas Capital Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $80.00 - Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $76.00 $81.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $78.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $86.00 $92.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $80.00 $87.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $74.00 $84.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Underweight $70.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Texas Capital Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Texas Capital Bancshares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Texas Capital Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Texas Capital Bancshares analyst ratings.

Get to Know Texas Capital Bancshares Better

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a registered bank holding company and a full-service financial services firm that delivers customised solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. It is a secured lender with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Financial Insights: Texas Capital Bancshares

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Texas Capital Bancshares displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Texas Capital Bancshares's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Texas Capital Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TCBI

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TCBI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.