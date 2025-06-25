Assessing Tempus AI: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tempus AI and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $67.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a 7.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $63.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tempus AI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $70.00 $68.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $68.00 $48.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $70.00 $55.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Announces Buy $60.00 - Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Tempus AI displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 75.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -26.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tempus AI's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -35.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tempus AI's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tempus AI's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

