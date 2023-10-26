Assessing Telecomm ETFs Amid Q3 Earnings

Following a market rally fueled by an AI frenzy, the broader market has encountered a downturn over the past month. The telecom sector has been underperforming, with the S&P Telecom Select Industry Index losing 6.9% over the past month. This is compared to the S&P 500 Index falling by 0.94% over the past month. Whereas AT&T reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2023 results, Verizon Communications Inc. reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results, failing to beat revenue estimates.

Below, we highlight Q3 earnings results from these companies.

Earnings in Detail

Verizon Communications

On Oct 24, Verizon Communications VZ reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. The company is experiencing a notable surge in 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum, with strong demand for FIOS and fixed wireless products driving strong broadband results.

Net income in the quarter was $4.88 billion or $1.13 per share, on a GAAP basis compared with $5.02 billion or $1.17 per share in the prior-year quarter due to top-line contraction. Excluding non-recurring items, quarterly adjusted earnings per share were $1.22 compared with $1.32 in the prior-year quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents.

Quarterly total operating revenues decreased to $33.34 billion from $34.24 billion in the prior year owing to lower wireless equipment revenues driven by a challenging macroeconomic environment and lower postpaid phone upgrades. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion.

The telecom giant has reiterated its guidance for 2023 and expects wireless service revenue growth of 2.5-4.5%. The company expects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.

AT&T

On Oct 19, AT&T (T) reported relatively healthy third-quarter 2023 results. The company recorded strong subscriber growth backed by a resilient business model and robust cash flow position driven by a diligent execution of operational plans.

On a GAAP basis, AT&T reported net income of $3.44 billion or 48 cents per share compared with $5.98 billion or 80 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, mainly because of higher operating expenses despite top-line growth.Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings were 64 cents per share compared with 68 cents in the year-ago quarter and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Quarterly GAAP operating revenues increased 1% year over year to $30.35 billion, largely due to higher Mobility, Mexico and Consumer Wireline revenues, partially offset by lower revenues from Business Wireline services. The top line beat the consensus mark of $30,202 million.

While optimizing operations, AT&T is aiming to increase efficiencies to lower operating costs, while focusing on 5G and fiber-based connectivity along with an expanded reach of software-based entertainment platforms.

ETFs in Focus

Below, we highlight a few ETFs with considerable exposure to the mentioned companies.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF ( IYZ )

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF seeks to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Telecommunications RIC 22.5/45 Capped Index with a basket of 20 securities. The fund has gathered an asset base of $246.8 million and charges an annual fee of 0.40%.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has an exposure of 11.92% and 5.04% in VZ and T, respectively.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF ( RSPC )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services Plus Index with a basket of 25 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $50.5 million and charges an annual fee of 0.40%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has an exposure of 5.19% and 4.69% in T and VZ, respectively.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLC )

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to track the performance of the Communication Services Select Sector Index with a basket of 22 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $14.16 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.10%.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has an exposure of 5.06% and 4.47% in T and VZ, respectively.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF ( FCOM )

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index with a basket of 107 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $793.3 million and charges an annual fee of 0.08%.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has an exposure of 4.36% and 3.73% in VZ and T, respectively.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF ( VOX )

Vanguard Communication Services ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Communication Services 25/50 Index with a basket of 117 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $3.39 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.10%.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF has an exposure of 4.24% and 3.44% in VZ and T, respectively.

