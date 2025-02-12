Assessing Teladoc Health: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.67, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.22% increase from the previous average price target of $11.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Teladoc Health among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.50 $11.50 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $11.50 $10.50 Sean Dodge RBC Capital Raises Outperform $12.00 $11.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $13.00 $11.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Teladoc Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Teladoc Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Teladoc Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Teladoc Health's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Teladoc Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Teladoc Health: A Closer Look

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Teladoc Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.05.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDOC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Neutral Mar 2022 Argus Research Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TDOC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.