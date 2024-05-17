Assessing Take-Two Interactive: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $184.15, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $154.00. This current average has increased by 2.31% from the previous average price target of $180.00.

The standing of Take-Two Interactive among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Buy $175.00 $195.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Lowers Buy $180.00 $185.00 Mohammed Khallouf HSBC Announces Hold $154.00 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 - Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $160.00 $170.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 - Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $185.00 - Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $200.00 - Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $190.00 - Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Drew Crum Stifel Maintains Buy $175.00 - Andrew Uerkwitz Jefferies Announces Buy $195.00 -

Delving into Take-Two Interactive's Background

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom." Zynga mobile titles include "Farmville," "Empires & Puzzles," and "CSR Racing.".

Key Indicators: Take-Two Interactive's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Take-Two Interactive's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Take-Two Interactive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.08%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

