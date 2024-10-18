Assessing T-Mobile US: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $220.97, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $197.00. Observing a 9.78% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $201.29.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of T-Mobile US's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $236.00 $215.50 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Outperform $221.00 $208.00 Kutgun Maral RBC Capital Raises Outperform $232.00 $200.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $215.50 $197.00 Vijay Jayant Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $220.00 $210.00 Sebastiano Petti JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $220.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $215.00 $200.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $209.00 $191.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $190.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $230.00 $200.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $235.00 $205.00 Paul Gallant TD Cowen Raises Buy $216.00 $202.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $197.00 $194.50 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $180.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $200.00 $189.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to T-Mobile US. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T-Mobile US compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of T-Mobile US's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of T-Mobile US's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on T-Mobile US analyst ratings.

Discovering T-Mobile US: A Closer Look

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the us T-Mobile now serves 77 million postpaid and 21 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the us retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves more than 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

A Deep Dive into T-Mobile US's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining T-Mobile US's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.0% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.82.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

