Assessing Surmodics: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.4, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 16.27% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $59.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Surmodics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Announces Hold $43.00 - James Sidoti Sidoti & Co. Announces Neutral $43.00 - Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $71.00 $71.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $43.00 $47.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $47.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Surmodics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Surmodics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Surmodics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Surmodics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Surmodics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Surmodics

Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using its technology to provide solutions to difficult medical devices and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit; Manufacture of performance coatings, including surface modification coating technologies and the Vitro diagnostics unit; Manufacture of chemical and biological components used in in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests within the diagnostic and biomedical research markets. Surmodics derives majority of its revenue from the Medical Device segment.

A Deep Dive into Surmodics's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Surmodics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Surmodics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surmodics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surmodics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Surmodics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SRDX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy Sep 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SRDX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.