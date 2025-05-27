Assessing Surgery Partners: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Surgery Partners and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average represents a 1.55% decrease from the previous average price target of $32.25.

The standing of Surgery Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $25.00 Bill Sutherland Benchmark Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Surgery Partners. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Surgery Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Surgery Partners's Background

Surgery Partners Inc is a healthcare services company with an integrated outpatient delivery model focused on providing quality, cost-effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. It has one reportable segment: Surgical Facilities which includes the operation of ASCs, surgical hospitals, anesthesia services, and multi-specialty physician practices, which earns revenues from contracts with patients in which the performance obligations are to provide health care services.

Surgery Partners: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Surgery Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Surgery Partners's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Surgery Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, Surgery Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

