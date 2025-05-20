Assessing Sun Communities: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sun Communities, presenting an average target of $139.0, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $126.00. A 0.1% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $139.14.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Sun Communities by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Underperform $132.00 $124.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Lowers Neutral $126.00 $128.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $147.00 $154.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $140.00 $150.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $142.00 Peter Abramowitz Jefferies Announces Buy $150.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $136.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sun Communities. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sun Communities compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sun Communities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Sun Communities's Background

Sun Communities is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently owns a portfolio of 645 properties, which includes 341 manufactured housing communities, 166 residential vehicle communities, and 138 marina properties. Sun targets owning properties that are desirable as second homes or vacation properties with nearly 50% of the portfolio located in either Florida or Michigan near major bodies of water.

A Deep Dive into Sun Communities's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Sun Communities displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sun Communities's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sun Communities's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

